Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Dodgers’ NL West title hopes remain alive as Padres beat Giants

San Diego's Trent Grisham, right, celebrates with teammate Jake Cronenworth after scoring a run.
San Diego’s Trent Grisham, right, celebrates with teammate Jake Cronenworth after scoring a run in the sixth inning of a 3-2 win over San Francisco on Saturday.
(D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
Share
SAN FRANCISCO — 

Not done yet.

The Dodgers’ bid for a ninth consecutive National League West championship remains alive, at least for a few hours. The Giants were five outs from a division-clinching victory Saturday, but Jake Cronenworth’s run-scoring double in the 10th inning gave the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win, and gave the Dodgers a chance to keep the division title in question until the final day of the regular season.

The Giants still must lose Sunday, and the Dodgers must win Saturday night and Sunday, in order for the Dodgers to force a one-game Monday tiebreaker in San Francisco for the NL West title. But that game is close enough to reality that the Giants said tickets would go on sale for the tiebreaker Saturday night.

The Padres had lost 12 of 13 games, clinching a losing season after the most anticipated summer in team history. Before the game, the Padres issued a statement saying a report that they would fire manager Jayce Tingler was “premature” — not incorrect, necessarily, but premature.

They had not scored in 18 consecutive innings. But they scored once in the sixth, once in the eighth and once in the 10th, and now the NL West title could come down to the final day of the regular season — or even one day beyond it.

Advertisement

Both the Dodgers and Giants have clinched playoff spots. The NL West winner advances directly to the best-of-five division series. The other team faces the St. Louis Cardinals in a one-game playoff, with the winner facing the NL West champion.

The Giants got a brilliant start from Kevin Gausman, who held the Padres to one run over seven innings. In the eighth, with a 2-1 lead, the Giants turned to reliever Zack Littell. The Padres got a single from Tommy Pham and a double from Trent Grisham, putting the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with none out.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 1, 2021: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Clayton Kershaw placed on injured list

The Dodgers continue their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers after winning Friday’s opener behind home runs by Trea Turner and Matt Beaty.

Fernando Tatis Jr. struck out. Manny Machado, who drove home the Padres’ first run with a double in the fourth inning, delivered a sacrifice fly and tied the score 2-2.

The Giants scored their first run in the second inning, on a single by Kris Bryant, and broke a 1-1 tie when Austin Slater homered in the sixth. The Slater home run was the Giants’ 18th pinch-homer of the season, setting a major league record.

Dodgers
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement