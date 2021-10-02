Dodgers’ NL West title hopes remain alive as Padres beat Giants

Not done yet.

The Dodgers’ bid for a ninth consecutive National League West championship remains alive, at least for a few hours. The Giants were five outs from a division-clinching victory Saturday, but Jake Cronenworth’s run-scoring double in the 10th inning gave the San Diego Padres a 3-2 win, and gave the Dodgers a chance to keep the division title in question until the final day of the regular season.

The Giants still must lose Sunday, and the Dodgers must win Saturday night and Sunday, in order for the Dodgers to force a one-game Monday tiebreaker in San Francisco for the NL West title. But that game is close enough to reality that the Giants said tickets would go on sale for the tiebreaker Saturday night.

The Padres had lost 12 of 13 games, clinching a losing season after the most anticipated summer in team history. Before the game, the Padres issued a statement saying a report that they would fire manager Jayce Tingler was “premature” — not incorrect, necessarily, but premature.

The @Padres win, and things are getting very interesting in the NL West race. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RCi9wMLBED — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2021

They had not scored in 18 consecutive innings. But they scored once in the sixth, once in the eighth and once in the 10th, and now the NL West title could come down to the final day of the regular season — or even one day beyond it.

Both the Dodgers and Giants have clinched playoff spots. The NL West winner advances directly to the best-of-five division series. The other team faces the St. Louis Cardinals in a one-game playoff, with the winner facing the NL West champion.

The Giants got a brilliant start from Kevin Gausman, who held the Padres to one run over seven innings. In the eighth, with a 2-1 lead, the Giants turned to reliever Zack Littell. The Padres got a single from Tommy Pham and a double from Trent Grisham, putting the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with none out.

Fernando Tatis Jr. struck out. Manny Machado, who drove home the Padres’ first run with a double in the fourth inning, delivered a sacrifice fly and tied the score 2-2.

The Giants scored their first run in the second inning, on a single by Kris Bryant, and broke a 1-1 tie when Austin Slater homered in the sixth. The Slater home run was the Giants’ 18th pinch-homer of the season, setting a major league record.