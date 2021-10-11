In their own words: Dodgers and Giants fans sound off on the rivalry

As the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet in the National League Division Series, we hear what this rivalry means from the fans themselves.
Rivalries can bring out the best and worst in us.
And as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet for the first time in the National League Division Series, we thought it would be good to hear what this rivalry means from the fans themselves.
Is there respect, bitterness, spite? We asked fans who their favorite player from the opposing team was and what the rivalry meant to them personally.
Take a listen.
