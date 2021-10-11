In their own words: Dodgers and Giants fans sound off on the rivalry

Rivalries can bring out the best and worst in us.

And as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet for the first time in the National League Division Series, we thought it would be good to hear what this rivalry means from the fans themselves.

Is there respect, bitterness, spite? We asked fans who their favorite player from the opposing team was and what the rivalry meant to them personally.

Take a listen.

Giants fan Dan Suess cheers ahead of the National League Division Series Game 1 on Friday at Oracle Park. (Josh Edelson/For The Times)

Dodgers fan Chris Rinaldi points to his friend, who is wearing a Buster Posey jersey ahead of the National League Division Series game Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Josh Edelson/For The Times)

Johnathan Bryant with his wife, Desiree, on Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Josh Edelson/For The Times)

Giants fan Dave Lowe holds up a giant fist Friday ahead of the National League Division Series game at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Josh Edelson/For The Times)

Dodgers fan Steve Mariani ahead of the National League Division Series game Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Josh Edelson/For The Times)