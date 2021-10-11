Dodgers

In their own words: Dodgers and Giants fans sound off on the rivalry

As the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet in the National League Division Series, we hear what this rivalry means from the fans themselves.

By JOSH EDELSON
Rivalries can bring out the best and worst in us.

And as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet for the first time in the National League Division Series, we thought it would be good to hear what this rivalry means from the fans themselves.

Is there respect, bitterness, spite? We asked fans who their favorite player from the opposing team was and what the rivalry meant to them personally.

Take a listen.

Giants fan Dan Suess cheers
Giants fan Dan Suess cheers ahead of the National League Division Series Game 1 on Friday at Oracle Park.
(Josh Edelson/For The Times)

Dodgers fan Chris Rinaldi smiles and points to his friend, who is wearing a Buster Posey jersey
Dodgers fan Chris Rinaldi points to his friend, who is wearing a Buster Posey jersey ahead of the National League Division Series game Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
(Josh Edelson/For The Times)

Johnathan Bryant in a Dodgers hoodie stands with his wife, Desiree, who is in a Giants shirt.
Johnathan Bryant with his wife, Desiree, on Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
(Josh Edelson/For The Times)
Giants fan Dave Lowe holds up a large replica of a fist on his hand with the Giants logo on it
Giants fan Dave Lowe holds up a giant fist Friday ahead of the National League Division Series game at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
(Josh Edelson/For The Times)

Dodgers fan Steve Mariani in a Dodgers hat and jacket.
Dodgers fan Steve Mariani ahead of the National League Division Series game Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
(Josh Edelson/For The Times)

A woman, man and boy in Giants hats and shirts with a sign supporting the Giants.
Kaylee, left, Brenden, 6, and Matt Ward head to the National League Division Series game on Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
(Josh Edelson/For The Times)

Marc Martin

Marc Martin is a deputy photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times in 2000 as a photo assignment editor in Orange County after four years as the director of photography at Times Community News. Martin, a former Times intern, holds a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism from Cal State Long Beach.

