MLB is headed for a lockout. Here are the answers to all your questions

The players are adamant that tanking is bad not only for them but for the sport as a whole, with owners running low payrolls and reaping profits despite diminished attendance, all the while promising fans that a better day might come in three or four or five years. The teams with the worst records are rewarded with the highest draft picks, so that link could be severed to encourage competition, perhaps with an NBA-style draft lottery.

Advertisement

Owners proposed a minimum payroll, which also could encourage competition as well as provide jobs for those non-elite veterans. The $43 million Scherzer will make next season is about the same as the currently projected payrolls of the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The union was wary of the likelihood that the minimum payroll would be linked to a modest adjustment in the luxury tax threshold and tougher financial penalties for surpassing it, which could mean more of the $2-million and $20-million contracts but fewer of the $200-million contracts.

Owners also proposed free agency at 29 1/2 years old rather than after six full seasons, responding to concerns that teams kept their best prospects in the minor leagues long enough to delay free agency by a year. The union was wary that, while more players might reach free agency sooner, the ones who get there at 26 or 27 now would get diminished contracts when they got there at an older age —again, more of the $2-million and $20-million contracts but fewer of the $200-million contracts.

Would Seager, for instance, have gotten 10 years and $325 million at 29 1/2 instead of 27? The owners do not appear interested in “whichever comes first” free agency, which would let a player hit the market at six years of service or 29 1/2 years old.

In baseball’s last work stoppage, the strike of 1994-95, the players resoundingly rejected the owners’ bid for a salary cap. In the quarter-century since then, owners have found other ways to limit their expenditures, including limits on signing bonuses for drafted players, limits on bonuses for international players not subject to the draft, and analytic-driven evaluations of major league player compensation. In recent years, most teams have treated the luxury-tax threshold as a de facto salary cap.

The players would like to see higher minimum salaries, fewer years before hitting arbitration and free agency, more chances for teams to sign free agents without surrendering a draft pick or paying a luxury tax, and ideally a link between on-field performance and revenue sharing. That could be a lot for one bargaining agreement, particularly when the players cannot trade what they want for a similarly long list of ownership goals.

The Dodgers could use the time during the lockout to work on an extension for manager Dave Roberts, who has one season left on his contract. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

If the owners get expanded playoffs, they’ll be good. They would like a pitch clock and an international draft, but they can impose a pitch clock unilaterally and they can live without an international draft. If they can get limits on the length of player contracts, they’ll be great, but there is no chance the union agrees to that.