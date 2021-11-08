Winter is coming: Ice skating at Dodger Stadium
In 2014, an ice rink was installed on the field at Dodger Stadium. The Kings and Ducks played an NHL game there, the rink was dismantled, and Dodger Stadium reverted to its traditional use.
In 2021, an ice rink is coming back to Dodger Stadium. This time, you don’t have to be an NHL player to skate there.
On Monday, the Dodgers unveiled plans for a winter festival at the ballpark, in which fans can skate on a rink in the outfield, visit Santa in the bullpen, take in holiday light and music shows, and immerse themselves in “interactive experiences worthy of posting on social media.” Fans can also eat, drink and shop.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required, in accordance with city guidelines. The Dodgers “strongly encourage” mask wearing, the team said in its announcement.
The festival opens Nov. 26. Information: dodgers.com/holidayfestival.
