When we last left the Dodgers, they were injured, exhausted and soundly knocked off their title pedestal by the eventual champion Atlanta Braves.

Now that baseball has returned, the Dodgers’ first move should consist of payback.

Guy by the name of Freddie Freeman.

The Braves took the World Series crown from you? Now you take their best player from them.

The Dodgers need to place a priority on signing free-agent first baseman Freeman to replace Corey Seager’s lost left-handed bat while adding a new credible voice of veteran leadership.

Freeman, 32, who grew up in Orange County, is a former National League MVP and five-time All-Star who last season hit 31 homers while leading the league with 120 runs scored.

He can still rake. He can still pick. He’s a perfect fit for a team that has an immediate need for a first baseman and a No. 2 hitter, both of which Freeman does marvelously.

Adding Freeman would allow Max Muncy, who tore a left elbow ligament at the end of the regular season, to play second base along with Chris Taylor, or play third base if Justin Turner is the designated hitter, or actually be the DH himself. Trea Turner is set as the replacement at shortstop from the Texas-bound Seager, but signing Freeman would allow the rest of the currently disjointed infield to fall into place.

It would be a smart and savvy move. But it can only be the first of many. Now that baseball is back, the Dodgers must make several important transactions to facilitate the sort of reloading that would make them favorites to return to the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons.