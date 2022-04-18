Don’t call it a litmus test.

Ahead of his team’s highly anticipated series against the Atlanta Braves this week — one that will pit familiar playoff foes and former teammates against one another — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts tried to keep perspective on the significance of the early season matchup.

“When you face a really good ballclub in the Braves, it’s always people trying to say it’s a litmus test or barometer,” Roberts said. “But I think that it’s a good ballclub that we’re trying to win a series [against].

“It’s gonna be a fun series, and it’s a very good ballclub. They knocked us out of the postseason last year. But it’s a different year. So I would expect us to have the same focus as we do against the Reds as the Braves.”

Facing the Reds this past weekend, the Dodgers had few issues in earning a four-game sweep, sending them into the meeting with the Braves on a six-game winning streak.

Ahead of this week’s series, here are five takeaways on where the Dodgers stand.

