Dodgers game against Cubs on Friday postponed because of rain

Ukrainian flags are seen outside Wrigley Field as fans arrive for the Chicago Cubs home-opener baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
By Jack Harris
CHICAGO — 

Friday’s game between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field was postponed by rain. The teams will make it up with a doubleheader Saturday, the first game starting at 10:05 a.m. PDT and the second at 4:40 p.m. PDT.

Tyler Anderson was scheduled to start for the Dodgers on Friday, with Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler slated to pitch Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The team didn’t immediately announce whether the postponement would impact the order of the rotation.

The Dodgers open a six-game trip with three games at Wrigley Field this weekend, then head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates for three games starting Monday.

Friday was supposed to mark the beginning of a challenging portion of the Dodgers schedule, with the team slated to play 31 games in 31 days. Friday’s postponement condenses the schedule even more, forcing those 31 games to take place in 30 days. The team’s only off day over the next month will be May 19. They have another doubleheader scheduled May 17, when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks twice at home — a schedule tweak resulting from the rescheduling of lockout-postponed games from the first week of the season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said last week a sixth starter could be needed at some point during the stretch.

“When that time comes, we’ll do it,” Roberts said. “But that’s certainly on our radar.”

