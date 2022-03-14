Jessica Mendoza, Adrián González, José Mota join Dodgers’ TV, radio coverage teams

The Dodgers announced significant changes to their staff of game broadcasters Monday, adding five new analysts to their television and radio coverage teams.

Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza and Dontrelle Willis will call select games on SportsNet LA alongside play-by-play voice Joe Davis. Adrián González will become an analyst on the network’s pregame and postgame shows. José Mota will join the club’s English and Spanish radio broadcasts.

Karros, a former 14-year big leaguer and longtime Dodger, and Mendoza, a former Olympic softball player who previously worked on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasts, will call both home and road games. Willis, a two-time All-Star pitcher who spent most of his career with the Florida Marlins, will only work road games.

Current game analyst Orel Hershiser remains the team’s primary color commentator on SNLA’s broadcast package but will now only work home games. According to Lon Rosen, the Dodgers’ executive vice president and chief marketing officer, that decision was made by Hershiser, who told the club he wanted to cut back on his schedule.

Karros and Willis also will contribute to SNLA’s pregame and postgame shows along with González, a five-time All-Star who played with the Dodgers from 2012 to 2017 and officially retired from baseball this offseason.

On the radio side, Mota joins the Dodgers after spending the last 20 years working on the Angels’ broadcast team. The former major league infielder never played for the Dodgers, but he does have deep family connections with the club. Mota’s father, Manny, played for the team from 1969 to 1982 and has remained involved with the team since his retirement.

The new additions will join the Dodgers’ existing lineup of broadcasters, which includes Jaime Jarrín, Fernando Valenzuela, Charley Steiner, Rick Monday, Nomar Garciaparra, Pepe Yñiguez, Jerry Hairston Jr., John Hartung, Tim Neverett and Kirsten Watson.