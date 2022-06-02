Dodgers vs. New York Mets: How to watch, streaming options and start times
What you need to know: The Dodgers were on a roll in late May, winning 11 out of 13 games before the Pittsburgh Pirates sailed into Dodger Stadium and swept them in a three-game series.
Now come the NL East-leading New York Mets, who open a four-game stint Thursday on Lou Gehrig Day.
The Mets have won six consecutive games, including a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals in New York. Thursday evening’s tilt will pit two right-handed pitchers with unbeaten records — Taijuan Walker (3-0, and a 2.83 earned-run average) against the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80).
The Mets’ 5-0 win over the Nationals on Wednesday was their league-leading ninth shutout of the season, and it followed a 10-0 blanking of the Nats on Tuesday night.
How to watch the Dodgers vs. Mets series
Where: Dodger Stadium
Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish.
