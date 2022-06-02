Dodgers vs. New York Mets: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers were on a roll in late May, winning 11 out of 13 games before the Pittsburgh Pirates sailed into Dodger Stadium and swept them in a three-game series.

Now come the NL East-leading New York Mets, who open a four-game stint Thursday on Lou Gehrig Day.

The Mets have won six consecutive games, including a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals in New York. Thursday evening’s tilt will pit two right-handed pitchers with unbeaten records — Taijuan Walker (3-0, and a 2.83 earned-run average) against the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80).

The Mets’ 5-0 win over the Nationals on Wednesday was their league-leading ninth shutout of the season, and it followed a 10-0 blanking of the Nats on Tuesday night.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Mets series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish.

Catch up on the latest Dodgers news

Dodgers swept first time this season with 8-4 loss to Pirates

Advertisement

Pirates have a blast beating the Dodgers and Julio Urías

Kimbrel blows save, Dodgers still happy about Kershaw, Heaney

The Athletic asks court to toss Trevor Bauer’s defamation suit

Max Muncy says elbow has been a factor in slow start