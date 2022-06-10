Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers start the second half of their six-game trip Friday night with the first of three against the Giants in San Francisco. The Dodgers won two of three against the White Sox in an interleague series in Chicago, which concluded Thursday with an 11-9 L.A. victory.

In a matchup of right-handed pitchers, the Dodgers will send Walker Buehler to the mound Friday against the Giants’ Jakob Junis. So far, Buehler is 6-2 and has an earned-run average of 2.84, although in his last three starts, Buehler is 1-1 with a 6.91 ERA. Junis, originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2017, is 3-1 with an ERA of 2.51.

The Dodgers lead the third-place Giants by 6½ games, while holding a slim two-game lead over San Diego in the National League West.

A year ago on June 10, the Dodgers trailed the first-place Giants by a game and a half.

After the series concludes Sunday, the Dodgers will return home for a two-game Freeway Series against the Angels Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Giants series

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Radio: AM KLAC (570), KTNA (1020) Spanish

