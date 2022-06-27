Dodgers vs. Rockies: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers wrap up a nine-game road tour with a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies starting Monday at Coors Field in Denver.

The Dodgers rebounded from a Saturday night loss to the Atlanta Braves when they came from behind Sunday in extra innings to win 5-3. The victory improved their record on the trip to 5-1.

Tyler Anderson will put his 8-0 record and 3.00 earned-run average up against Rockies right-hander Chad Kuhl, who is 4-5 and has a 4.56 ERA.

The Dodgers, who are now 45-26, gained a game on San Diego on Sunday in the NL West standings and lead the second-place Padres by two.

The Rockies are 31-42 and have lost five of their last six in series against Miami and Minnesota. They are 15 games out of first and last in the NL West.

Advertisement

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies series

Where: Coors Field, Denver

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

Catch up on the latest Dodgers news