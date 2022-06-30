Advertisement
Dodgers vs. Padres: How to watch, streaming options and start times

By John Scheibe
What you need to know: First place is on the line in the National League West when the Dodgers open a four-game series against the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers (46-28) lead the Padres (46-31) by 1½ games after salvaging an 8-4 win against Colorado on Wednesday following two earlier loses to the Rockies. The win was their sixth in their last 10 games.

San Diego, meanwhile, kept pace Wednesday with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The Dodgers will start right-hander Mitch White in Game 1 against Joe Musgrove. White is 1-1 and has an ERA of 4.25. Musgrove, a right-hander, is 8-1 with an ERA of 2.12

The teams have met once this season, in late April, and the Dodgers won two out of three games at Petco Park.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres series

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

