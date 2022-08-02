Dodgers icon Vin Scully dies at 94: Reaction from L.A. and the sports world
Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, passed away on Tuesday. He was 94.
The legendary broadcaster took listeners to the ballpark wherever they listened to his voice during a Dodgers game. Scully called his last game in 2016, but he still found ways to make his presence felt after retirement.
His death marks an end of a chapter in Southern California and many figures from the baseball community and outside have reacted to his death.
Magic Johnson: “Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades.
“I’ll always remember his smooth broadcasting style. He had a voice & a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you. His Hall of Fame career is to be admired. Vin was the nicest & sweetest man outside of the booth & was beloved by all of our Dodgers family.
“He was just as popular as any Dodger player. His legacy will live on throughout Major League Baseball & he will be remembered as the greatest announcer ever in MLB history. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Scully family and Dodgers fans all around the world.”
Billie Jean King: He was a true sports storyteller & his #Dodgers career lasted 67 years, the longest tenure of any broadcaster w/a single team in pro sports history.Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest easy, @TheVinScully. You will be missed.
Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday at age 94. Here’s some of what our staff has written about him now and throughout his celebrated life.
