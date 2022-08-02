Dodgers icon Vin Scully dies at 94: Reaction from L.A. and the sports world

Vin Scully, the voice of the Dodgers for more than six decades, passed away on Tuesday. He was 94.

The legendary broadcaster took listeners to the ballpark wherever they listened to his voice during a Dodgers game. Scully called his last game in 2016, but he still found ways to make his presence felt after retirement.

His death marks an end of a chapter in Southern California and many figures from the baseball community and outside have reacted to his death.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

Dave Roberts remembers Vin Scully pic.twitter.com/kmXHyDyTeN — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully's passing is the end of a chapter of our city's history. He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve. Our City Hall will be lit up for you tomorrow Vin, our dear friend, the Voice of LA. Thank you from a grateful and loving city. #vinscully — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) August 3, 2022

Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special. #LoveLA💙 https://t.co/zHPD78KEsE — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully. Absolute legend/voice in the game! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) August 3, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster and baseball legend Vin Scully.



Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends, the Dodgers organization. https://t.co/3PoqQN6KoD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully 🙏🏾 An incredible ambassador of this game. Thank you for everything. — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) August 3, 2022

The heart of a city. A voice that bridged generations. An iconic storyteller who, through his words, brought so many summer nights and fall evenings to life. We’ve lost a true legend.



RIP Vin Scully 💙 https://t.co/38UXCaCiez — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 3, 2022

A legend and an icon who will never be forgotten.



Rest In Peace, Vin Scully. https://t.co/2rTJ9G6IVJ — Camelback Ranch (@camelbackranch) August 3, 2022

I grew up in Los Angeles. The soundtrack of sport for me was the voices of Dick Enberg, Chick Hearn and Vin Scully. Scully was so much more than a broadcaster, he was a poet. RIP. https://t.co/8dpKf4SjJP — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 3, 2022

Our hearts are with the Dodgers organization tonight as the baseball world mourns the loss of legendary broadcaster, Vin Scully.



A true gentleman and the greatest storyteller to ever sit behind a mic. Rest easy, Vin. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 3, 2022

The Rams are saddened by the loss of sports and Los Angeles icon Vin Scully. Our sincere condolences are with the Scully family, friends, and Dodgers organization. https://t.co/MTBxM33nGk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2022

The soundtrack of the city is silent tonight. The Clippers join Angelenos and fans everywhere in mourning the loss of Vin Scully, forever in our ears and on our air. pic.twitter.com/ostM4Bjkzh — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 3, 2022

Phil Nevin on Vin Scully’s passing: pic.twitter.com/vSSAsUfjDM — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) August 3, 2022

Se ha ido el más grande de los cronistas de béisbol y otros deportes. He perdido al arquitecto de mi vida profesional; un amigo entrañable: Vin Scully. Experimento ahora lo más difícil para hilvanar mis pensamientos y solo puedo decir paz en su tumba,volveremos a vernos pronto. — Jaime Jarrín (@JaimeJarrin) August 3, 2022

My 2nd favorited vin quote “in case you’re wondering….Will Clarke is due up……………………………….7th ……this inning”

Rip Vin….the best⚾️⚾️🙏 — Kirk Gibson (@23KGibby) August 3, 2022

I grew up on the voice and the poetic sounds of Vin Scully. He made listening to Baseball fun and educational. Simply the best !! — Ozzie Smith (@STLWizard) August 3, 2022

Statement from long-time LA Kings play-by-play announcer and Hockey Hall of Famer, Bob Miller on the passing of Vin Scully 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/Uh4qEWbgtv — LA Kings (@LAKings) August 3, 2022

Magic Johnson: “Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades.

“I’ll always remember his smooth broadcasting style. He had a voice & a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you. His Hall of Fame career is to be admired. Vin was the nicest & sweetest man outside of the booth & was beloved by all of our Dodgers family.

Advertisement

“He was just as popular as any Dodger player. His legacy will live on throughout Major League Baseball & he will be remembered as the greatest announcer ever in MLB history. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Scully family and Dodgers fans all around the world.”

Billie Jean King: He was a true sports storyteller & his #Dodgers career lasted 67 years, the longest tenure of any broadcaster w/a single team in pro sports history.Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest easy, @TheVinScully. You will be missed.