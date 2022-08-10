Dodgers rally past Twins to run the winning streak to 10

Chris Taylor missed most of the Dodgers’ torrid July because of a left-foot fracture. Joey Gallo, the New York Yankees castoff, didn’t even arrive until the day after the Aug. 2 trade deadline. It was not too late for either to join the party.

Taylor snapped a tie with a two-out solo home run in the sixth inning, and Gallo crushed a pinch-hit three-run homer in the seventh to lead the Dodgers to an 8-5 come-from-behind victory over the Minnesota Twins before a rollicking sellout crowd of 53,432 in Chavez Ravine.

Relievers Alex Vesia, David Price, Evan Phillips, Chris Martin and Craig Kimbrel combined to surrender one run in 42/3 innings, as the Dodgers extended their win streak to 10 games, improved to 32-5 since June 29 and boosted their major league-best record to 77-33.

Taylor, who went one for 10 with five strikeouts in his first three games off the injured list, drove an 0-and-2 curve from Minnesota reliever Michael Fulmer into the left-field pavilion for a 5-4 lead in the sixth, a shot that was reminiscent of his walk-off homer off St. Louis in last October’s National League wild-card game.

Trea Turner doubled off the center-field wall with one out in the seventh, and Smith was intentionally walked with two outs. Gallo then drove a 97-mph fastball from Griffin Jax to left-center for a three-run homer and an 8-4 lead.

The Dodgers trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, a deficit that could have been larger had Vesia, the left-hander, not escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the top of the fifth.

Mookie Betts lined a one-out double into the gap in right-center field off Twins starter Sonny Gray, and Turner rolled an RBI single to left to pull the Dodgers to within 4-3.

Turner stole second base. Freddie Freeman popped out to the catcher for the second out, but Smith lined an RBI double to right-center to score Turner for a 4-4 tie.

Price retired the side in order in the top of the sixth with the help of Turner at short and third baseman Hanser Alberto, who replaced the injured Max Muncy in the fifth.

Turner made a sliding catch of Tim Beckham’s grounder to his left and threw to first for the second out, and Alberto made a backhand diving grab of Gary Sanchez’s grounder in foul territory and made the long throw to first to end the inning.

Phillips struck out two of three batters in a scoreless seventh, Martin struck out one in a scoreless eighth, and Kimbrel gave up a run on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Right-hander Ryan Pepiot was recalled from triple-A Oklahoma City to start in place of the injured Clayton Kershaw Wednesday night.

Dodgers’ Joey Gallo looks up after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A third-round pick out of Butler in 2019, Pepiot showed good stuff but shaky command in four big-league starts this season, going 1-0 with a 2.76 ERA, striking out 19 and walking 12 in 161/3 innings.

“He’s got a good fastball, a slider, and his best out pitch is the changeup,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “So the main thing is for him to stay on the plate, work efficiently and let the defense stay involved.”

Pepiot executed that game plan for two innings, pitching around a leadoff double in the first and a leadoff single in the second, and his teammates staked him to a 2-0 lead when Muncy lined a homer over the short wall in right field — his fourth homer in 11 games — and Cody Bellinger hit a sacrifice fly to center.

But Pepiot courted trouble by walking Sanchez, the No. 9 hitter, to start the third. Luis Arraez shot a single to left field, and Jorge Polanco drove a three-run home run just inside the right-field foul pole to give the Twins a 3-2 lead.

Sanchez pushed the lead to 4-2 with a leadoff homer to right-center in the fifth, and Arraez walked. Pepiot got Carlos Correa to fly out to right-center and was replaced by Vesia, who threw 27 pitches to the next four batters but somehow managed to escape further damage.

Polanco walked to put two on with one out. Max Kepler fouled out to third on a full-count pitch, and Jose Miranda loaded the bases with an infield single, a 98.1-mph one-hopper that bounced off the chest of Muncy and knocked the third baseman out of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Pinch-hitter Gilberto Celestino worked the count full before flying out to center to end the inning.

One more rehab start for May

Dustin May will make one more minor league rehabilitation start for triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday before returning to the Dodgers rotation at home against the Miami Marlins the following weekend, Roberts said.

May, nearing the end of a grueling 15-month rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery, gave up one run and three hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking one, in his fourth triple-A start Tuesday.

The right-hander threw 68 pitches, 45 for strikes, and all eight of his whiffs against Red Rock came on swinging strikes. His two-seam sinking fastball averaged 95.9 mph, and his four-seam fastball averaged 97.8 mph. May also threw his curve, cut-fastball and changeup.

