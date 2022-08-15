Dodgers vs. Brewers: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: After taking two series from teams in the American League’s Central Division, the Dodgers return to National League play Monday when they open a four-game series against Milwaukee at American Family Field, their first meeting with the Brewers this season.

The Dodgers, who had their 12-game win streak stopped on Sunday by Kansas City, will start left-hander Julio Urías (12-6, 2.49 earned-run average) against Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (4-2, 4.37 ERA).

Peralta, from the Dominican Republic, spent a good portion of the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury. Monday’s start will be his 11th of the season.

Although they managed just two hits in a 4-0 loss to the Royals on Sunday, the Dodgers still maintain the best record in baseball (79-34, .699) and lead the National League West by 16 games.

The Brewers (61-52) trail first-place St. Louis by a game and a half in the NL Central after Milwaukee lost two of three to the Cardinals over the weekend.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Brewers series

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

