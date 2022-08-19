Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers return home after a seven-game trip to open a three-game series Friday against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.81 ERA) will start for the Dodgers against Jesus Luzardo, also a left-hander who is 3-5 with a 3.72 ERA. The Marlins acquired Luzardo, who is from Peru, from the Oakland Athletics last season at the trade deadline.

The Dodgers are coming off a split of a four-game series with Milwaukee after dropping the final game to the Brewers on Thursday, 5-3.

After the game, the Dodgers said that reliever Brusdar Graterol might may be available for this weekend’s series. Graterol hasn’t pitched since July 10 because of a shoulder injury but recently was at Triple-A Oklahoma City for a rehabilitation assignment.

The Dodgers still have the best record in baseball (81-36, .692) and the Marlins (52-66, .441), who are in fourth place in the National League East, trail the New York Mets by 23½ games.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Marlins series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

