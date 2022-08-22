Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: For the second time in eight days, the Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers meet up, this time for a three-game series that starts Monday at Dodger Stadium. The two teams split a four-game series last week in Milwaukee.

The Dodgers, who are coming off a three-game weekend sweep of Miami, improved their winning streak at home to nine straight games after they beat the Marlins on Sunday 10-3. Los Angeles will send left-hander Julio Urías (13.6, 2.40 earned-run average) to the mound Monday against Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer (8-5, 3.58).

Milwaukee avoided a sweep by Chicago on Sunday when the Brewers topped the Cubs 5-2 behind the hot bat of designated hitter Keston Hiura, who hit two home runs and had three runs batted in, and the relief pitching of Taylor Rogers, who earned his first save since being acquired from San Diego on Aug. 1.

The Dodgers are playing .700 baseball with a record of 84-36 and the Brewers are 64-56, .533. The Brewers trail the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central by five games.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Brewers series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

