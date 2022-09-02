Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers return home from New York after dropping two of three games to the Mets and will face San Diego in a three game-series beginning Friday at Dodger Stadium.

A 5-3 loss on Thursday was the Dodgers second straight defeat to New York and the first time since late July, against Washington, that they lost consecutive games. Clayton Kershaw did give the Dodgers something to smile about when he rejoined the rotation from a back ailment, his first outing since Aug. 4.

Dustin May (1-1, 1.64 earned-run average) will make his third appearance since recovering from Tommy John surgery. He will face Yu Darvish (11-7, 3.41) who pitched for the Dodgers in 2017.

Clayton Kershaw shines as Dodgers get bad news about Tony Gonsolin and Brusdar Graterol ahead of a 5-3 loss to the New York Mets.

San Diego completed a three-game sweep of San Francisco on Wednesday, but the Padres are still a distant second behind the Dodgers in the National League West.

The Dodgers are 50 games over .500 (90-40, .692) while San Diego has a record of 73-59, .553, 18 games out of first place.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

