Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers will try to move closer to a National League West title when they play host to the San Francisco Giants for three games starting Monday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers (92-41, .692) are 19 games ahead of San Diego with 29 to go after winning two of three from the Padres over the weekend.

At the same time, the Giants (64-68, .485) bedeviled Philadelphia’s chase for a wild-card berth by sweeping the Phillies in three games when Wilmer Flores hit a two-out, two-run home run Sunday for a 5-3 win.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-1, 2.12 ERA) will start against Giants’ right-hander Logan Webb (11-8, 2.89 ERA). In Heaney’s last outing against the New York Mets, he gave up two earned runs, seven hits and struck out eight in a no-decision. Webb is looking for his 12th win of the season, which would be a career high.

Both the teams put players on the injured list — pitcher David Price for the Dodgers with inflammation in his left wrist, and San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt for 60 days after he had surgery on his right knee.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Giants series

Advertisement

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

Catch up on the latest Dodgers news