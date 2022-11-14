Vin Scully’s alma mater to dedicate its baseball stadium press box in his honor

The press box at the Fordham University baseball field will be dedicated this spring as the Vin Scully Memorial Press Box after the Bronx, N.Y.-based school accepted a posthumous $1-million donation from the estate of the Dodgers broadcasting legend, who died in August at age 94.

Scully was a 1949 graduate of Fordham who played outfield for the school before beginning his 67-year career in the Dodgers’ booth. His estate also gave $1 million to Fordham Prep, his high school alma mater.

“Vin Scully was more than just a voice; he was an institution and a true master of his craft,” Fordham athletic director Ed Kull said in a school-issued release. “The impact he made on not only baseball, but the entire sports media industry, is humbling. His story, with his Fordham and Bronx roots, continues to inspire our Rams and the entire Fordham family.”

The university will also establish the Vin Scully Ring of Honor, a permanent installation in the Rose Hill Gym that will recognize Fordham alumni who have excelled in the fields of sports broadcasting and journalism. Scully, a Baseball Hall of Famer who retired after the 2016 season, will be the first inductee.

In addition, Fordham will create the Vin Scully Memorabilia Museum, which will display items from his life and career.