Dodgers agree to one-year contract with pitcher Noah Syndergaard

The Dodgers reached an agreement Wednesday with free-agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

Syndergaard will receive $13 million and can make another $1.5 million in performance bonuses.

The deal should fill out the Dodgers’ starting rotation for 2023, and gives the 30-year-old Syndergaard an opportunity to build his stock up following a decent but unspectacular 2022 campaign with the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.

In 25 outings (24 starts) with those teams, Syndergaard went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA in 134 2/3 innings.

