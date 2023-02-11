Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers closing in on one-year deal with reliever Alex Reyes

A man throws a baseball while in a red cap as he looks off-camera.
St. Louis Cardinals reliever Alex Reyes delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates in August 2021. Reyes and the Dodgers are finalizing a deal for the 2023 season.
(Philip G. Pavely / Associated Press)
By Jack Harris
The Dodgers are set to add to their bullpen depth, as they are nearing a one-year deal with free-agent reliever Alex Reyes, according to a person with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly.

Reyes, 28, is a hard-throwing right-hander who was an All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021 before missing all of last year with a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery in May.

The five-year MLB veteran hit the free-agent market in November after he was non-tendered by the Cardinals, with whom he debuted in 2016.

Reyes is still recovering from his injury — a frayed labrum that was initially treated with a stem cell injection last March before needing surgery in May — and will likely miss the start of the season, though is on schedule to return to big-league action before the All-Star break, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Reyes’ deal, which was first reported by MLB.com, will pay him a base salary of $1.1 million in 2023 and includes a $3-million club option for 2024.

The contract also has numerous incentives that could raise the total value to as high as $10 million.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.
