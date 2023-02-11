Dodgers closing in on one-year deal with reliever Alex Reyes

The Dodgers are set to add to their bullpen depth, as they are nearing a one-year deal with free-agent reliever Alex Reyes, according to a person with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly.

Reyes, 28, is a hard-throwing right-hander who was an All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021 before missing all of last year with a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery in May.

The five-year MLB veteran hit the free-agent market in November after he was non-tendered by the Cardinals, with whom he debuted in 2016.

Advertisement

Dodgers Dodgers agree to terms with free-agent outfielder David Peralta The Dodgers agreed to terms on a reported one-year deal for former Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta.

Reyes is still recovering from his injury — a frayed labrum that was initially treated with a stem cell injection last March before needing surgery in May — and will likely miss the start of the season, though is on schedule to return to big-league action before the All-Star break, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Reyes’ deal, which was first reported by MLB.com, will pay him a base salary of $1.1 million in 2023 and includes a $3-million club option for 2024.

The contract also has numerous incentives that could raise the total value to as high as $10 million.