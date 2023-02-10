Dodgers reportedly agree to terms with free-agent outfielder David Peralta

The Dodgers plans in center field remain unclear the week before spring training.

On Friday, however, the team improved its depth in left, agreeing to a one-year contract with veteran outfielder David Peralta, according to multiple media reports.

The deal will pay Peralta a base salary of $6.5 million, and includes incentives that could raise his earnings to $8 million, per ESPN.

A 35-year-old left handed hitter with a career .281 batting average and .796 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, Peralta had spent the entirety of his nine seasons in the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at last year’s deadline.

Peralta’s performance dipped following the move — particularly his power numbers, as he slugged just .355 and failed to hit any home runs in 47 games with the Rays.

His overall 2022 production, however, was still above league average, with an OPS+ of 109.

For a Dodgers team that is experiencing significant turnover in the outfield, Peralta provides another veteran presence that should bolster their depth.