Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers reportedly agree to terms with free-agent outfielder David Peralta

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta jogs on the field during a game against the Boston Red Sox in September.
(Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Dodgers plans in center field remain unclear the week before spring training.

On Friday, however, the team improved its depth in left, agreeing to a one-year contract with veteran outfielder David Peralta, according to multiple media reports.

The deal will pay Peralta a base salary of $6.5 million, and includes incentives that could raise his earnings to $8 million, per ESPN.

Advertisement

A 35-year-old left handed hitter with a career .281 batting average and .796 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, Peralta had spent the entirety of his nine seasons in the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at last year’s deadline.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts bowls during an event in February 2023.

Dodgers

How bowling has become a ‘second home’ for Dodgers’ Mookie Betts in the offseason

The Dodgers star bowls as many as six days a week during the winter. He’s good enough on the lanes to have been a part of the U.S Open last week.

Peralta’s performance dipped following the move — particularly his power numbers, as he slugged just .355 and failed to hit any home runs in 47 games with the Rays.

His overall 2022 production, however, was still above league average, with an OPS+ of 109.

For a Dodgers team that is experiencing significant turnover in the outfield, Peralta provides another veteran presence that should bolster their depth.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.
Advertisement