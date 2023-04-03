Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: How to watch, start times and betting odds

What you need to know: The Dodgers continue their season-opening homestand Monday with the first of two games against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

Michael Grove will start for the Dodgers against Ryan Feltner of Colorado. Grove appeared in seven games last season, his first in the Major Leagues, and was 1-0 in six starts. Feltner was 4-9 with an earned-run average of 5.83. Both pitchers were drafted in 2018.

The Dodgers and Rockies split their first series of the season, Los Angeles taking two of four games from the Arizona Diamondbacks while Colorado did the same against the Padres in San Diego.

In that series, C.J. Cron went seven for 11 in the first three games, a performance that included three home runs and seven runs batted in.