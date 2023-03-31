Dustin May’s focused, impressive start not enough to spur Dodgers to victory

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May delivers during a 2-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Friday. May threw seven shutout innings in the longest start of his career.

Dustin May did everything he could Friday night.

But after a nearly flawless season opener from the Dodgers the night before, not even May’s seven scoreless innings were enough in a 2-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There were wasted opportunities at the plate, with the Dodgers stranding 12 runners on base and going hitless in seven at-bats with men in scoring position.

There was a late blown lead from the bullpen, with Alex Vesia surrendering a go-ahead, two-run home run to Kyle Lewis in the top of the eighth moments after Mookie Betts had belted a solo blast to break a scoreless tie.

Even the pregame festivities were problematic, with a crowd of 45,387 at Dodger Stadium loudly booing the showboating antics of first pitch honorees Jake Paul and KSI — YouTube stars who also founded an energy drink company the Dodgers partnered with this offseason.

(That duo also read off Vin Scully’s traditional “It’s Time for Dodgers Baseball” pregame line, the first time since Scully’s death last year the team didn’t play an old recording of the broadcaster saying it.)

If Thursday’s performance showed the Dodgers at their best, Friday was a reminder of the kinks their new-look team has to work out — even on a night they were backed up by dominant starting pitching.

Arizona’s Kyle Lewis, right, crosses home plate in front of Dodgers catcher Will Smith after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

In a scoreless seven-inning gem that was the longest and, perhaps, most complete outing of his young career, May checked all the boxes the Dodgers were hoping to see from the 25-year-old right-hander.

He pounded the zone and worked quick off soft contact.

He mixed all five of his pitches, from a 100-mph fastball to swing-and-miss curveball, while striking out four and yielding just three hits and one walk.

Most of all, the fiery pitcher kept his emotions in check — or, more importantly, funneled in the right direction — en route to perhaps his best start in the big leagues.

“I think the thing I saw was a consistent delivery with Dustin, and a consistent demeanor, as far at the emotions,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said pregame when asked about May’s encouraging spring camp.

“I don’t want to take away emotions from him, because he’s an emotional guy and that’s what makes him tick and he feeds off that. But I do think there’s been a concerted effort, in trying to manage it.”

Mookie Betts hits a solo home run off Arizona reliever Drey Jameson in the seventh inning Friday. It was Betts’ first hit of the season. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

That much, May did, setting a strong tone for his highly anticipated 2023 season.

But beyond that, the rest of the team displayed more worrying trends.

Despite knocking Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly out of the game early, and drawing nine walks over the course of the night, the Dodgers lineup failed to land any critical blows.

They stranded at least one runner in all nine innings, and left two aboard in the first, fourth and eighth.

They suffered a baserunning blunder in the second, when David Peralta was caught stealing (albeit on a close video review) just hours after Roberts proclaimed the Dodgers “not in the business of running into outs” even under MLB’s new baserunning-friendly rules.

And then, even after they finally went ahead on Betts’ first big fly of the year, they weren’t able to make the lead last.

Tasked with taking down a left-handed portion of the Diamondbacks lineup, Vesia instead faltered against a pair of right-handed pinch-hitters.

VIDEO | 03:43 Will the Dodgers even make the playoffs? The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a vastly new look to the field for the 2023 season. Beat reporter Jack Harris and sports columnist Bill Plaschke talk about the upcoming season and how well the Dodgers might do.

With one out, Evan Longoria laced a full-count fastball to left for a double.

A batter later, Kyle Lewis turned on a 2-and-1 slider that went sailing into the left-field pavilion.

Roberts pointed to some unlucky moments for his team.

After a leadoff walk in the third, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy all flied out on well-struck swings.

With two outs in the eighth, Miguel Rojas stung a potential tying line drive that was snagged by shortstop Nick Ahmed.

But at the same time, the Dodgers were facing a Diamondbacks team expected to have one of the worst bullpens in the league.

They went into the bottom of the ninth with the top of the order due up. They had every chance to follow Thursday’s opening day win with a Friday night encore.

Instead, they came up empty time and again.

Tony Gonsolin makes progress

Tony Gonsolin appears to finally be making strides in his recovery from a sprained ankle.

More than three weeks since getting hurt when he turned his ankle slowly trotting off a backfield at Dodgers spring training, Gonsolin has resumed throwing bullpens and is set to face hitters again for the first time next Wednesday, Roberts said.

The team has been hoping to get Gonsolin back into its major league rotation by the end of April. In the meantime, Michael Grove is slated to get at least two to three starts in Gonsolin’s place.