Unpredictable Dodgers set to open season with these questions unanswered

For other teams, opening day is the most exciting time of the year.

For the 2023 Dodgers, it might be among the most anxious.

Despite an underwhelming offseason and unmistakable loss of talent from last season’s 111-win club, the Dodgers enter the new season confident they can remain a World Series contender, and continue their decade of dominance in the National League West.

But this year, perhaps more than any in recent memory, they can’t be certain of it either.

As they get ready for their opener Thursday night at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, major unknowns remain about the upcoming campaign, from their lineup depth to pitching health to farm system reliance.

Before the season gets underway, a look at six of the biggest questions.