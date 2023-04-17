Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. New York Mets: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy bats during the ninth inning of the Dodgers' loss to the Chicago Cubs.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers look to rebound from dropping two of three games to the Chicago Cubs when they open a three-game series Monday night against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Dustin May (1-1, 1.49 earned-run average) will take the mound for the Dodgers and the Mets will counter with left-hander David Peterson (0-2, 4.91 ERA). It will be Peterson’s first career appearance against the Dodgers. May was on the losing end of a 5-0 shutout by the San Francisco Giants in his last start last week.

The Dodgers announced Sunday that journeyman catcher Austin Wynns will fill in for Will Smith, who was put on injured reserve with a concussion.

The Mets, who swept a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics over the weekend and trail Atlanta by two games in the National League East, expect former Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer to be available for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Mets

Radio: 570 AM (KLAC); 1020 AM (KTNQ) Spanish.

Betting odds: Dodgers -164 / New York Mets +138

