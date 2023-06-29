Dodgers come up swinging after weather delay to rout Rockies

Dodgers’ David Peralta, left, congratulates J.D. Martinez after his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Peter Lambert during the fourth inning on Thursday in Denver.

The start of Thursday night’s game between the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies was delayed for 1 hour and 50 minutes while members of the Coors Field grounds crew shoveled piles of hail from a late-afternoon storm into wheelbarrows and used leaf blowers to dry the remaining moisture from the outfield grass.

A heavy thunderstorm three hours before the scheduled first pitch turned the steps from the Dodgers’ dugout to the clubhouse into a water feature. Rain then morphed into macadamia-nut-sized hail that pelted the stadium, leaving what looked like foot-high snowdrifts on the floor of each dugout.

But once the crazy weather conditions cleared and the field was deemed playable, baseball’s most hitter-friendly park returned to its normal self, yielding a flurry of hits and runs, sending outfielders scurrying into the cavernous gaps and pitchers ducking for cover.

The teams combined for 14 runs and 19 hits … in the first five innings — the Dodgers doing most of the damage with a six-run, four-hit fourth. That outburst helped propel the Dodgers to a 14-3 victory over the Rockies and their sixth win in eight games.

The Rockies scored twice off Dodgers rookie right-hander Emmet Sheehan to take a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third, with cleanup man Elias Diaz driving in both runs with a 258-foot bloop single to shallow left-center field.

But the Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth against Rockies starter Chase Anderson on Jason Heyward’s leadoff double to right-center and walks to Miguel Vargas and James Outman.

Austin Barnes struck out, but Mookie Betts, who doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats, drove a sacrifice fly to center for a 3-3 tie. Freddie Freeman, with chants of “Freddie! Freddie!” filling the visiting park, lined an RBI single to right for a 4-3 lead.

Dodgers’ J.D. Martinez watches his two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning on Thursday in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Max Muncy greeted reliever Peter Lambert with a two-run double off the right-center field wall for a 6-3 lead, and J.D. Martinez, who clubbed two homers here Tuesday night to become the 156th member of baseball’s 300-home-run club, drove a two-run homer to right for an 8-3 lead.

The Dodgers weren’t done. Heyward led off the fifth with another double to right-center, and Outman lined a one-out single to center and took second when center fielder Randal Grichuk overthrew the cut-off man in the infield.

Barnes grounded out, but Betts walked, Freeman lined a two-run single to right for a 10-3 lead, and Muncy followed with an RBI single to right for an 11-3 lead.

The Dodgers added another run in the sixth when Vargas, mired in a two-for-46 slump, drove an RBI triple to right-center for a 12-3 lead.

Sheehan, the 23-year-old right-hander who was making his third big-league start, gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings, striking out five and walking none, to earn his second big-league win.

The Dodgers wasted no time punching in for their swing shift, Betts opening the game with a double off the right-center field wall. Freeman was hit by a pitch, and the Dodgers caught a break when Grichuk lost Martinez’s routine one-out fly ball in the twilight sky, the ball dropping well in front of him for an RBI single and a 1-0 Dodgers lead.

The Rockies countered with a run to tie the score in the bottom of the first, with Jurickson Profar leading off with a single to right-center, Ezequiel Tovar grounding into a fielder’s choice, Ryan McMahon lining a single to right-center to advance Tovar to third and Diaz driving a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center.

Betts, named a starter for his seventh All-Star Game earlier Thursday, jump-started the offense again in the third, leading off with a hustle double to left-center and sliding head-first into second. He took third on Freeman’s fly ball to center and scored on Martinez’s two-out RBI single to center for a 2-1 lead.

