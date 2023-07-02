Dodgers catcher Will Smith finally makes his first All-Star team

Will Smith is one of the best all-around catchers in baseball in the eyes of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who for years has touted Smith’s two-way skills as a consistent run-producer and superb defender.

On Sunday, Smith got that validation from his peers when he was named to his first National League All-Star team as a reserve by fellow players, with input from the commissioner’s office.

“I mean, yes and no,” Smith said, when asked if it was important to be recognized as an All-Star. “For me, I don’t really keep going on that stuff. I just go out and try to help the team win. I kind of already knew I had the respect of my peers from [playing in] the WBC. I think it’s more from the fans.”

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA in 16 starts, also earned the 10th All-Star selection of a distinguished 16-year career that has included three NL Cy Young Awards and a most valuable player award, but an inflamed shoulder could prevent him from pitching in the July 11 game in Seattle.

Smith, who did not play Sunday’ against the Kansas City Royals, has a .276 average, .892 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 12 homers and 41 RBIs in 61 games. He also has more walks (41) than strikeouts (35), a rarity in a game that emphasizes power over plate discipline and rarely frowns upon strikeouts.

Smith has committed only one error and thrown out eight of 59 base-stealers. The five-year veteran entered Sunday with five defensive runs saved, according to Fangraphs, tied for second with Texas’ Jonah Heim among major league catchers.

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, working against the New York Yankees on June 2, may not pitch in the All-Star Game because of shoulder inflammation. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

“It means a lot of hard work,” Smith said of his selection. “Obviously, the dream as a kid is to make an All-Star team, so it’s an honor and privilege. I’m just grateful.”

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, who has a .295 average, .949 OPS, 14 homers and 48 RBIs in 62 games, was voted by fans as the NL starter.

“I think he deserved it,” Smith said of Murphy. “His numbers were a little better, so congrats to him. I’m happy for him. Obviously, I wanted to be in there as a starter, but if you don’t like it, you just have to play a little better.”

Smith and Kershaw will join fellow Dodgers Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez, who were voted by fans as starters for the game. Betts will also participate in the home run derby.

Reliever Evan Phillips, who has a 1-2 record, 1.91 ERA and 11 saves in 34 appearances, did not make the NL team, but the right-hander should have a chance to be added as an injury replacement.

