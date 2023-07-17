Advertisement
Dodgers

Chris Taylor grand slam helps power Dodgers to victory over Orioles

Max Muncy swings at a pitch during the fourth inning of the Dodgers' 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Max Muncy swings at a pitch during the fourth inning of the Dodgers’ 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share
BALTIMORE — 

Bryan Baker threw fastball after fastball after fastball.

Each time, Chris Taylor fouled his upper-90s heaters out of play.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning, Taylor’s swing was on time against the Baltimore Orioles right-hander. But, getting fastballs on three of the at-bat’s first four pitches, he sent each one backward, just a little off from connecting with his swing.

New York Mets' Luis Guillorme, right, reacts after hitting a walk-off RBI double in the 10th inning against the Dodgers.

Dodgers

Dodgers’ win streak ends at six with extra-inning loss to the Mets

The Dodgers are shut down for seven innings by Max Scherzer, then lose in 2-1 in 10 innings on a pinch-hit double by Luis Guillorme.

On pitch No. 5, Baker stuck with his plan. In an 0-and-2 count, he fired another fastball at the upper outside corner.

Advertisement

This time, Taylor caught it on the barrel, launching a no-doubt rocket to left-center.

In the Dodgers’ 6-4 win Monday at Camden Yards, it was Taylor’s go-ahead grand slam that made all the difference, turning a two-run deficit into a two-run lead.

That was enough for the Dodgers bullpen, which followed Emmet Sheehan’s five-inning, four-run start with four scoreless innings of relief — even though key right-handers Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol were unavailable after pitching the previous two days. Ryan Brasier got the save.

Freddie Freeman had three hits, finishing just a home run short of the cycle. Will Smith had two hits and an RBI. The Dodgers have won three of four since the All-Star break, and 15 of their last 21 overall.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.
Advertisement