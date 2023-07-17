Chris Taylor grand slam helps power Dodgers to victory over Orioles

Max Muncy swings at a pitch during the fourth inning of the Dodgers’ 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Bryan Baker threw fastball after fastball after fastball.

Each time, Chris Taylor fouled his upper-90s heaters out of play.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning, Taylor’s swing was on time against the Baltimore Orioles right-hander. But, getting fastballs on three of the at-bat’s first four pitches, he sent each one backward, just a little off from connecting with his swing.

On pitch No. 5, Baker stuck with his plan. In an 0-and-2 count, he fired another fastball at the upper outside corner.

Advertisement

This time, Taylor caught it on the barrel, launching a no-doubt rocket to left-center.

In the Dodgers’ 6-4 win Monday at Camden Yards, it was Taylor’s go-ahead grand slam that made all the difference, turning a two-run deficit into a two-run lead.

That was enough for the Dodgers bullpen, which followed Emmet Sheehan’s five-inning, four-run start with four scoreless innings of relief — even though key right-handers Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol were unavailable after pitching the previous two days. Ryan Brasier got the save.

Freddie Freeman had three hits, finishing just a home run short of the cycle. Will Smith had two hits and an RBI. The Dodgers have won three of four since the All-Star break, and 15 of their last 21 overall.