Dodgers want more pitching. Justin Verlander is among trade deadline options

While the Dodgers completed a few trades this week, bolstering their bench depth with Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario and their pitching staff with Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, their front office has been pursuing bigger fish in the trade deadline pond, as well.

Their talks with the St. Louis Cardinals about Nolan Arenado have continued, with the team still focused on a potential blockbuster for the superstar third baseman.

The Dodgers were also engaged in advanced talks for Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly. They ultimately decided not to top the Angels’ offer of top prospects Edgar Quero and Ky Bush for Giolito and reliever Reynaldo López in a trade that was completed Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Despite that, adding a true impact starter — one who could join Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías and Tony Gonsolin in a potential playoff rotation — remains a top priority for the club, which entered Friday ranked 21st in the majors in rotation ERA.

Just days out from Tuesday’s deadline, here is a list of potential targets for the Dodgers, and where their chances for each one stands.