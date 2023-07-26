Dodgers reportedly set to acquire shortstop Amed Rosario from Guardians

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario runs to first base against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 19.

Even after trading for Kiké Hernández on Tuesday, the Dodgers said they weren’t necessarily done trying to add a bat.

As it turns out, they waited barely 24 hours to go get another.

According to multiple media reports, the Dodgers reached an agreement Wednesday with the Cleveland Guardians to acquire shortstop Amed Rosario, adding the right-handed hitting 27-year-old to their quickly growing list of options at the plate.

Rosario, who will be a free agent after this season, is batting .265 for Cleveland with three home runs, 40 RBIs and a below-league-average .675 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Rosario, however, has been better against left-handed pitching, with a .303 average and .822 OPS.

He has also been league-average or better at the plate in three of the last four seasons, accumulating a .273 batting average over his seven-year MLB career.

Immediately after the Dodgers’ 8-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, manager Dave Roberts said he was unsure if the trade had been finalized yet, but called Rosario “a heck of a ballplayer.”

The trade was first reported by ESPN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.