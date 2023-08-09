Phenom Bobby Miller delivers his longest start as the Dodgers sweep the Diamondbacks

Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller delivers a throw during the seventh inning of his team’s win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday in Phoenix.

The Dodgers starting rotation is facing a sea of questions over the final couple months.

Will Clayton Kershaw stay healthy?

Will Julio Urías continue his return to form?

Will Tony Gonsolin ever figure things out?

Will Lance Lynn establish himself as a trustworthy, work horse arm?

Of all the components in the team’s late-season pitching plans, however, few are bigger than Bobby Miller — the right-handed phenom who could emerge as an X-factor down the stretch or fade down the pecking order if rookie struggles mount.

For now, it makes every start the former first-round draft pick makes an important one.

And on Wednesday, he offered more encouraging signs — albeit, amid other troubling trends — that illustrated his potential to impact the club come October and take on increased responsibilities during the coming months.

During the longest start of his career, Miller blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks during a 2-0 victory at Chase Field, keeping them off the board for six innings before getting bailed out by the bullpen in the seventh.

The Dodgers (67-46) went on to win after David Peralta broke a scoreless tie in the eighth, lining a two-run single against his old team during a rare at-bat against a lefty (the Dodgers elected to have Peralta bat left-on-left, rather than risk the Diamondbacks summoning a right-hander to counter a pinch-hitter).

But the real story was Miller, who continues to cement his place in the Dodgers’ pitching hierarchy.

Miller was at his best early in the outing, when he attacked the Diamondbacks (57-38) with fastballs early in the count.

Showcasing improved command with his heater, Miller either got ahead and put batters away with an array of off-speed and breaking pitches or induced quick, easy outs with his 100 mph velocity, throwing just 30 pitches through the first three innings.

The second turn through Arizona’s order, Miller and catcher Will Smith changed up the game plan, turning to secondary pitches at the start of at-bats. The only problem: Miller too often failed to locate them, leading to leadoff walks in the fourth and fifth innings to put himself in a couple of jams.

Where the right-hander once struggled to work out of trouble, however, on Wednesday he showed more growth with runners on base.

In the fourth, he stranded a pair by fanning Jace Peterson with a curveball and getting Alek Thomas to ground out on a full-count four-seamer. In the fifth, he left runners on second and third by spinning a slider past Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — showing continued improvement with his latest variation of the pitch.

Miller pitched a clean sixth inning, earning the opportunity to work into the seventh for the first time in his big-league career.

But then, he gave up a leadoff single and, in a frustrating end to his outing, walked a hitter trying to lay down a bunt.

Miller’s night still ended with a zero in the run column, as reliever Caleb Ferguson escaped the jam after turning an impressive double-play on a popped up bunt.

The rookie’s ERA dropped to 3.89 through 13 outings, joining Kershaw as the only Dodgers starter with a sub-4.00 ERA this year.

And after the seventh inning, Roberts pulled Miller aside in the dugout, sharing a brief conversation with the 24-year-old pitcher who could prove crucial in the Dodgers pursuit of a title.