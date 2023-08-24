Mookie Betts not sure what he’ll feel walking into Fenway a ‘different person’

Mookie Betts celebrates after hitting a two-run double during the eighth inning in the first game of a doubleheader sweep for the Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Mookie Betts doesn’t know exactly how he’ll feel during his long-awaited Boston homecoming this weekend.

“We’ll see what happens when we get there,” the Dodgers outfielder said Thursday morning, on the eve of his first trip back to Fenway Park since the Red Sox traded him in the 2020 offseason. “I don’t know what to expect, so there’s nothing to get too up or down for.”

The emotions his return is likely to stir up among Red Sox fans, however, seems much easier to predict: Ample appreciation from a fan base he dazzled for six memorable seasons — but also, more than a little wistful jealousy, particularly given the outfielder’s torrid play of late.

In three games against the Cleveland Guardians to start this week’s road trip, Betts went nine for 11 with two walks, two doubles and three RBIs, helping the Dodgers bounce-back from a Tuesday night loss to sweep a rain-delayed doubleheader Thursday.

In what was already shaping up as an excellent August for the 30-year-old veteran, Betts is now batting .463 since the start of the month, currently riding a 12-game hitting streak in which he’s had multiple knocks nine times.

And, five years removed from winning his lone MVP award during the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series season, Betts is in thick of an MVP race again, leading the National League with an 1.010 on-base-plus-slugging percentage while ranking top-five in the league in home runs (34), RBIs (89) and batting average (.310).

“I want to continue to play well just for me, to show myself [I can keeping being] consistent, like I’ve always been saying for the last three or four years,” said Betts, who matched a career-high with five hits in Thursday’s 6-1 win in the first game, then went two for three in the Dodgers’ 9-3 win in the series finale. “I just want to continue to do that.”

This road trip was always going to be meaningful to Betts for another reason, though, taking him back to the place he first emerged as an MLB superstar.

Betts was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round in 2011, and made his big-league debut as a 21-year-old three years later. After establishing himself as a budding young talent with a breakout 2015 season, Betts then became a perennial All-Star, Gold Glover and MVP candidate — culminating with an iconic 2018 performance in which he batted .346 with 32 home runs to help lead the Red Sox to their ninth (and most recent) World Series title.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts hits a two-run double during the eighth inning in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. (Nick Cammett / Associated Press)

“It helped me shape who I am today,” Betts said of his Red Sox success. “It doesn’t matter where I go or who we’re facing or what atmosphere you’re in. If you can play in Boston, you can play anywhere.”

For a while, Betts thought he would play in Boston forever, at one point envisioning a future in which he’d remain with the Red Sox for the rest of his career.

“I’m sure I would’ve been happy that way,” Betts said.

Alas, circumstances quickly changed.

Despite another strong season from Betts in 2019, the Red Sox took a stark step back, slipping to third place in the AL East.

After Betts failed to strike an extension with the team leading up to that offseason — when Boston embarked on a mini-rebuild ahead of his contract year — he was dealt to the Dodgers in February 2020 and immediately signed a 12-year, $365 million contract.

“It was really hard,” he said of moving on from the Red Sox. “Harder than people would imagine.”

Four years later, however, the disappointment of that departure has subsided.

Now, Betts has not only embraced his new home in Los Angeles, where he led the Dodgers to a World Series in 2020 and has become a face of the franchise ever since; but he has opened a new chapter in his career, too, emerging as a more vocal clubhouse leader and outspoken celebrity presence.

“Even though it wasn’t that long ago [I was in Boston], it feels like it was forever,” Betts said. “Now, I’m a completely different person.”

During his scrum with reporters Thursday morning, Betts did acknowledge some anxiety over how he’ll be received in his old home ballpark — where some factions of Red Sox fans still believe he wanted to leave all along.

His return, however, seems likelier to engender more envy than anger, with his recent, dazzling play reminding the Red Sox once again of exactly what they let get away.

“It kind of got me to where I am today,” Betts said. “So I don’t have any regrets.”

Guardians apologize for rain delays

The Cleveland Guardians grounds crew rolls up the field tarp after amid a rain delay in the ninth inning Thursday. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

The Dodgers were frustrated by two seemingly premature rain delays initiated by the Progressive Field grounds crew this week.

Wednesday night’s game was halted in the second inning, 28 minutes before any rain actually fell. The contest resumed Thursday afternoon, but was then stopped again at the end of the eighth, even though steady showers didn’t start for another 27 minutes.

There was also a 38-minute break between Thursday’s two games that could have been avoided if the ninth inning was completed prior to the latter delay.

“It was unfortunate,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday night, voicing frustration after only the first delay. “I don’t want to get too much into how it was handled.”

Nonetheless, Guardians general manager Chris Antonetti went to the Dodgers clubhouse between games Thursday to apologize to Roberts and general manager Brandon Gomes over how the delays were handled.

The Dodgers, who played another doubleheader last weekend because of Hurricane Hilary, could face more weather issues on Friday, when rain is expected in Boston.

While right-handed reliever Blake Treinen (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City this week, Roberts called it a “long shot” that Treinen will rejoin the club this season.

“I hope it works out,” Roberts said. “I hope he can come out of it and get a few under his belt and join us. But it’s still the shoulder, and when you’re talking about the shoulder, it always seems to be a long shot.”

Meanwhile, Walker Buehler (Tommy John recovery) is continuing to throw one-inning simulated games against hitters, Roberts said. His timeline for beginning a rehab assignment remains unclear.