Mookie Betts homers twice, but Ronald Acuña Jr.’s historic night lifts Braves over Dodgers

The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hits a grand slam as Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches in the second inning. Acuña became the first MLB player to have 30 homers and 60 steals in the same season.

The Dodgers tried to downplay the significance of their marquee matchup against the Atlanta Braves this weekend.

They sidestepped speculation about the series being a potential postseason preview between the National League’s top teams.

But if Thursday night was any indication, these four games might not be the last the teams play against each other this season.

If there was any doubt they were on an October collision course, a dramatic 8-7 Braves win at Chavez Ravine all but confirmed it.

What seemed destined to be a blowout early turned into a star-studded, back-and-forth, crowd-stirring thrill ride — one with dueling blows from MVP front-runners Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuña Jr., a late Dodgers comeback bid, and plenty of reminders about why these clubs have separated themselves from the rest of the league.

Acuña helped the Braves build an early lead in historic fashion. With the bases loaded in the second, the All-Star slugger broke a 1-1 tie by clobbering a grand slam off Dodgers starter Lance Lynn, making him the first player in MLB history to have 30 homers and 60 steals in a season.

And, after entering the night neck-and-neck with Betts in the MVP race, Acuña had the early edge in their head-to-head duel.

Three innings later, Betts answered. After being kept quiet by Braves ace Spencer Strider through the first four frames, the Dodgers put two runners aboard when Betts came to the plate in the fifth.

Betts worked a full count, laying off a low slider and high fastball with two strikes. Then, he got the barrel to an outside 99-mph heater on the payoff pitch, blasting a line drive to right that eluded a leaping effort at the warning track by Acuña —- who else — and bounced off the top of the wall for a three-run homer, the 250th of Betts’ career.

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts watches the ball goes out for a solo home run during the seventh inning. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Their deficit suddenly cut in half, from 7-1 to 7-4, the Dodgers weren’t done chipping away.

A two-out throwing error by Max Muncy in the sixth gave back one run. But the Dodgers responded again in the seventh.

Rookie designated hitter Michael Busch deposited a solo homer over the short wall down the right-field line. Then, Betts went deep for a second time, turning on a first-pitch fastball from Braves right-hander Joe Jiménez to make it 8-6.

With two homers plus a first-inning walk, Betts finished the night with a .317 batting average and 1.033 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Acuña went three for four with a walk and a steal (his 62nd), raising his average to .337 and OPS to .993.

While the Dodgers entered the ninth back within a run, cutting the Braves lead to 8-7 on a solo homer from Muncy an inning prior, they couldn’t complete the comeback.

What they did show: Even on a night they got a poor start from a pitcher unlikely to factor heavily into their postseason plans, and faced a six-run deficit against a Cy Young Award candidate, they kept pace with the Braves, trading blows and answering punches with the team that has had baseball’s best record for much of the year.