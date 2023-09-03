Advertisement
Dodgers

Bobby Miller underlines his October credentials as Dodgers avoid Braves sweep

Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller delivers against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share

There are two things the Dodgers can take away from their marquee meeting with the Atlanta Braves this weekend.

They don’t outclass Atlanta’s star-studded, MLB-leading squad, one that came into Dodger Stadium this weekend and won three of four games to cement their place atop the National League standings (and in pole position for the league’s top playoff seed).

But, the Dodgers are capable of beating their cross-country, World Series-contending foes nonetheless — especially when they pitch like they did on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run.

Dodgers

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hits 121-mph homer, but Orlando Arcia’s blast beats Dodgers again

Mookie Betts and Will Smith can’t deliver and Ronald Acuña Jr. hits MLB’s hardest homer this season. The Dodgers hadn’t lost three in a row since June 16-18.

Sept. 2, 2023

In a 3-1 sweep-avoiding win, the Dodgers finally did what they couldn’t the previous three nights, keeping the Braves’ offense in check behind a dominant outing from their starting pitcher.

It wasn’t Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías or even veteran Lance Lynn that cracked the code.

Instead, rookie right-hander Bobby Miller served up seven spectacular innings, giving up just one run in his longest career start to help the Dodgers salvage something from a series that could be repeated in the NLCS come October.

Miguel Rojas doubles for the Dodgers in the fifth inning Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

On the whole this weekend, the Dodgers’ pitching wasn’t terrible. While Lance Lynn (who gave up seven runs in a Thursday start) and Urías (five runs on Friday) both struggled, the bullpen had been strong, the Braves had strung together few big rallies and entering Sunday’s matinee, the Dodgers had given up just four earned runs in their previous 14 innings.

Yet, that hadn’t been enough in a weekend the Dodgers’ high-flying offense was brought back to earth by Atlanta’s talented pitching staff.

Advertisement

To beat the Braves, the Dodgers needed to outpitch them.

And with Miller on the mound, they did exactly that, riding his five-strikeout, three-hit gem to avoid what would have been their first home sweep in a four-game series in more than five years.

Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela raises a magnum of champagne as the Dodgers toast their NL West victory against the Houston Astros in a clubhouse celebration on Oct. 12, 1981.

Sports

Unforgettable Fernando Valenzuela and K-Rod were Dodgers’, Angels’ top September call-ups

Some September call-ups have gone on to Hall of Fame careers. Other toil in obscurity. The Dodgers and Angels introduced unforgettable young pitchers.

Sept. 1, 2023

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement