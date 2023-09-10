Dodgers weather storm and win series against Nationals

The Dodgers’ Max Muncy (right) high-fives after he scored on a single by Jason Heyward in the first inning against the Nationals.

The clouds finally parted. The rain finally stopped. And for the first time this month, the Dodgers finally won a series Sunday, outlasting the Washington Nationals 7-3 in yet another rain-delayed contest at Nationals Park.

Now, the team can only hope the forecast for the rest of their season can equally clear up.

While the Dodgers managed a 3-3 record during this week’s trip — bouncing back from a series defeat to the Miami Marlins by salvaging a Sunday rubber match that trimmed their magic number to clinch the National League West to seven — they will return home Monday in a much different place than when they left.

Since their last homestand, the Dodgers have been weathering storms on and off the field.

Opening day starter Julio Urías is on administrative leave, following his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence last week. The team knows it won’t be getting Walker Buehler back before the end of the season, announcing Friday he won’t be able to return from Tommy John surgery in time for the postseason push. And the club is facing myriad other question marks, from Clayton Kershaw’s health to the depth of an undermanned and inexperienced starting rotation.

If that wasn’t enough to signal the grim state of the team, then the rainy weather in Washington — which caused delays in all three games of the series — was a grim, symbolic reminder.

“There’s a lot of things up in the air that we didn’t expect,” manager Dave Roberts said flatly this weekend when asked about the club’s recent turn of unforeseen events. “I think it’s just trying to manage each of them separately.”