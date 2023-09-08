Dodgers announce Walker Buehler will not return this season

The Dodgers’ playoff pitching plans took another turn Friday, when the team announced that right-hander Walker Buehler will not complete his recovery from Tommy John surgery in time to pitch this season.

The news came hours before Buehler was slated to make his second rehab start with triple-A Oklahoma City. The 29-year-old, who underwent his second Tommy John procedure last August, threw two innings with Oklahoma City last week and had been hopeful of making a major league return later this month.

Instead, the team said Buehler will now focus on coming back for the start of the 2024 season.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly, Buehler didn’t suffer any setback in his recovery and is still in a good place physically. However, he hadn’t progressed enough to make a comeback this season. The risk of rushing back and re-injuring himself is still too great in both Buehler’s and the team’s estimation.

“My goal since last year has been to return to a Major League mound this season,” Buehler said in a statement. “After many conversations with my doctor, the Dodgers’ front office, training staff and my family, we concluded that waiting until next season is the right course of action. I am disappointed that I will not be able to help this team go after a title in the 2023 postseason, but I look forward to returning fully healthy in 2024 and bringing another World Series to L.A.”