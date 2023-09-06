Dodgers’ Julio Urías placed on administrative leave after arrest

Major League Baseball placed Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave Wednesday, three days after he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Urías will remain on administrative leave “until further notice,” per a statement from the league, under the domestic violence policy it jointly negotiated with the MLB Players Assn.

While Urías didn’t travel with the team to Miami, the league’s move to place him on leave had been expected.

It clears the way for the Dodgers to add Ryan Pepiot to their roster to start Thursday’s game against the Marlins — Urías was originally scheduled to be the team’s starter for the game — and avoids the potential for grievance had the Dodgers not used Urías as planned while he was still healthy and on the active roster.

“The Dodgers take all allegations of the kind in this case very seriously, and we do not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with MLB’s investigation and support MLB’s and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the policy.”

While Urías has not yet been formally charged with a crime — he has a court date set for Sept. 27 — he could face discipline under the domestic violence policy even if he isn’t charged.

In 2019, Urías was suspended 20 games under the domestic violence policy after being arrested, but not charged, for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery.

No player has been suspended twice under the policy since it was created in 2015.

The Dodgers also announced Wednesday that their scheduled Urías Team Mexico bobblehead promotion for Sept. 21 has been canceled. The team will instead give away other “premium bobbleheads” to the first 30,000 fans in attendance.