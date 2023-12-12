Thanks to the extreme deferrals in their stunning new contract, the Dodgers won’t be paying Shohei Ohtani his full $700 million over the next 10 years.

But, the team won’t be on the hook for just $20 million in that span, either.

As more clarity has come in the wake of Monday’s news that Ohtani would defer a whopping $680 million of his contract until after its completion, the full financial ramifications for the Dodgers have also come into focus.

Yes, the team will pay Ohtani just $2 million in direct salary during the 10 seasons he plays for them.

And yes, Ohtani will receive $68 million payouts annually from 2034 to 2043.

But in between then, the Dodgers will have to front some money for those future payments, too, bringing their annual Ohtani-related financial commitments to about $46 million for most (but not all) of the next 10 years.

It doesn’t mean the contract isn’t a relative bargain. But the situation is also more complicated than, “the Dodgers are getting Ohtani for less money than Austin Barnes.”

Here is an explainer on exactly what it all means.