Shohei Ohtani deferring $68 million annually on 10-year Dodgers contract
Under his contract with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani will have $68 million of his $70 million salary deferred each season, according to a person with knowledge of the deal unauthorized to speak publicly.
That means, for the duration of his 10-year, $700 million deal, Ohtani will receive just $2 million per year, then get the rest of the money in payments to be made from 2034 to 2043.
Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s top free agent, agrees to a $700-million deal with the Dodgers. Here’s everything you need to know about Ohtani joining the Dodgers.
Also, because of the unique structure of the contract, Ohtani will count for about only $46 million annually against the Dodgers’ payroll for luxury tax purposes — giving them extra flexibility to try to add to their roster.
The Athletic first reported the development Monday.
This is a developing story. The Times will have more on Ohtani’s Dodgers contract soon.
