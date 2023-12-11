Advertisement
Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani deferring $68 million annually on 10-year Dodgers contract

Shohei Ohtani walks off the mound during a game between the Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates on July.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Under his contract with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani will have $68 million of his $70 million salary deferred each season, according to a person with knowledge of the deal unauthorized to speak publicly.

That means, for the duration of his 10-year, $700 million deal, Ohtani will receive just $2 million per year, then get the rest of the money in payments to be made from 2034 to 2043.

Anaheim, CA - May 09: Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers against the Astros.

Dodgers

Complete coverage: Shohei Ohtani agrees to record deal with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s top free agent, agrees to a $700-million deal with the Dodgers. Here’s everything you need to know about Ohtani joining the Dodgers.

Dec. 10, 2023

Advertisement

Also, because of the unique structure of the contract, Ohtani will count for about only $46 million annually against the Dodgers’ payroll for luxury tax purposes — giving them extra flexibility to try to add to their roster.

The Athletic first reported the development Monday.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on Ohtani’s Dodgers contract soon.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement