“Ohtani has to grow up,” he wrote, and, goodness, this criminal complaint shows he was right.
This massive alleged theft occurred while Ohtani stood idly by, a naive rich guy ignoring his money, a veritable child.
One of the most stunning allegations Thursday was that while Ohtani twiddled his batting gloves, Mizuhara refused to allow anyone else on his business team to view Ohtani’s $16-million spigot.
“Mr. Mizuhara had accessed that bank account, and he refused to give access to Mr Ohtani’s other professional advisors, including his agent, his accountant and his financial advisor and he told them Mr. Ohtani wanted to keep that account private,” alleged Estrada.
Ohtani’s business team allowed this? Wow. Seriously. This proves it. Ohtani has the most weak-kneed and worthless advisors in the history of advisors.
Not to mention, the complaint notes that nobody on his CAA team speaks Japanese, and how is that even possible? No wonder Mizuhara held so much sway over the superstar. Nobody else charged with running his life even spoke his language.
Ohtani needs to clean house now, start by firing pandering agent Nez Balelo and then whack most of his crisis publicists.
Remember, when this whole controversy surfaced, Mizuhara, with approval from Ohtani’s team, gave ESPN an interview in which he said Ohtani knew about the missing money and had approved using it to settle Mizuhara’s debts.
Turns out, that was all a lie. Yet somebody on Ohtani’s team endorsed it? That’s not just shameful, it should be criminal.
The saddest part of the complaint was the recounting of text messages between Mizuhara and the illegal bookmakers, with Mizuhara falling deeper into their debt while asking for increasing amounts of credit. While there are references to sports betting, there is no proof that Mizuhara bet on baseball.
One day last summer Mizuhara allegedly texted, “I got my ass kicked again lol … any chance I can get one last bump? This will be my last one for a while if I lose it.”
Yet a day later he was begging again.
“I’m the worst lol ... can’t catch a break. ... Can I get one last bump? I swear this is gonna be my last until I get the balance down significantly ... I promise this will be the last bump for a while.”
Several months later, the unidentified bookie threatens Mizuhara that he will confront Ohtani if Mizuhara doesn’t pay.
“Hey Ippie [sic.] it’s 2 o’clock on Friday. I don’t know why you’re not returning my calls. I’m here in Newport Beach and I see [Ohtani] walking his dog. I’m just gonna go up and talk to him and ask how I can get in touch with you since you’re not responding? Please call me back.”
In the final text contained in the complaint, sent to a bookmaker three weeks ago, Mizuhara referred to Ohtani and allegedly admitted his crime.
“Technically I did steal from him. It’s all over for me.”
Meanwhile, out of a courtroom and into Chavez Ravine for this weekend’s series against the Padres comes a man impervious to the madness.
With the weight of the whirl on his shoulders, in 15 games Shohei Ohtani is batting .333 with three home runs, 12 runs scored and an OPS 1.012.
It’s back, stronger than ever, scarier than ever, more bulletproof than ever.
