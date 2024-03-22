What to know about the Shohei Ohtani interpreter gambling scandal

Shohei Ohtani has not been accused of any crime.

But the Dodgers superstar’s representatives have accused his former interpreter and right-hand man, Ippei Mizuhara, of committing a big one — engaging in a “massive theft” of Ohtani’s funds, with millions of the player’s dollars allegedly used to pay off Mizuhara’s gambling debts.

Lawyers for Ohtani made that claim after The Times learned that Ohtani’s name had surfaced in a federal investigation into Orange County resident Mathew Bowyer, who is alleged to be an illegal bookmaker.

Neither Mizuhara, Ohtani nor Bowyer has been charged with a crime. None of the bets in question are known to have involved baseball games. Ohtani, 29, has not been accused of placing any bets.

Mizuhara had been Ohtani’s personal interpreter since the two-way Japanese player signed with the Angels in late 2017, a professional relationship that continued when Ohtani signed with the Dodgers this past offseason. The two men also appeared to be good friends and nearly constant companions outside of baseball.

Even as late as Wednesday night in South Korea, TV cameras showed Ohtani and Mizuhara sharing a laugh together in the dugout during the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ season-opening win over the San Diego Padres. But the story of the gambling scandal broke soon afterward, and Mizuhara was promptly fired by the Dodgers.

The public has yet to receive a clear picture of what transpired. Mizuhara’s account of what happened has already changed from Ohtani agreeing to bail out his interpreter by wiring funds to pay off Mizuhara’s gambling debts to Ohtani having no knowledge of his gambling debts and not transferring money on his behalf.

Ohtani himself hasn’t said a word about it publicly.

