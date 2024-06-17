Four ways the Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto injuries impact the Dodgers

Amid the doom of dire injury updates, and gloom of two star players being sidelined the foreseeable future, Dodgers

manager Dave Roberts dropped in a dash of optimism Sunday afternoon.

“We’ll be fine,” Roberts insisted, even as he announced Mookie Betts had a fractured hand and Yoshinobu Yamamoto

had a strained rotator cuff. “We have really good players.”

That much is true. Even with Betts and Yamamoto sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Dodgers have a likely MVP candidate (Shohei Ohtani), a possible Cy Young contender (Tyler Glasnow) and a handful of other potential All-Stars.

They have an eight-game division lead in the National League West, and the depth to preserve it over the second half of the season.

Long-term, the Dodgers are still counting on Betts and Yamamoto to be back by the playoffs, too, hopeful neither player’s injury will require surgery or be season-ending.

But whether the club can be as good as they were before this woebegone weekend, whether their championship hopes took any dash when Yamamoto felt tightness in his throwing arm or Betts got plunked with a pitch in his left hand — that, only time will tell.

As they return to the field Monday, sans two of their brightest star players, here are four ways the club could be impacted.