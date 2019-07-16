Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information

⚾ FERNANDOMANIA ⚾

“Fernandomania @ 40” is a multi-episode documentary series that examines star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela’s impact on the Dodgers, Major League Baseball and the Latino community in Los Angeles 40 years ago.
Arellano: The Gospel of Fernandomania

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela in the opening game of the 1985 National League Championship series.

Fernando Valenzuela became a star pitcher with the Dodgers in 1981, igniting Fernandomania and giving Mexican Americans a hero still revered today.

Watch the first installment of ‘Fernandomania @ 40’ on April 8

For Julio Urías, winning World Series was about honoring the ‘Fernandomania’ legacy

ARLINGTON, TEXAS OCTOBER 27, 2020-Dodgers from left, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urias.

Fernando Valenzuela’s enduring legacy with the Dodgers, Latino fans and Julio Urías motivated the pitcher to do all he could to win the World Series.

Fernando Valenzuela officially becomes a ‘Legend of Dodger Baseball’

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, left, jokes with Spanish language broadcaster Fernando Valenzuela duirng a pregame ceremony inducting veteran Spanish language broadcaster Jaime Jarrin into the Dodger Stadium Ring of Honor at Dodger Stadium on September 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Chavez Ravine was whipped into Fernandomania again Saturday when former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela joined the ‘Legends of Dodger Baseball’ in a pregame ceremony.

Hernandez: Fernando Valenzuela was a game-changer for the Dodgers, baseball, and Los Angeles

Fernando Valenzuela, 1981 W-L: 13-7 ERA: 2.48 Runner-up: Tom Seaver, Reds

Fernando Valenzuela was a game-changer for the Dodgers, baseball, and Los Angeles
