Fernandomania @ 40
Fernando Valenzuela became a star pitcher with the Dodgers in 1981, igniting Fernandomania and giving Mexican Americans a hero still revered today.
Fernando Valenzuela’s enduring legacy with the Dodgers, Latino fans and Julio Urías motivated the pitcher to do all he could to win the World Series.
Chavez Ravine was whipped into Fernandomania again Saturday when former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela joined the ‘Legends of Dodger Baseball’ in a pregame ceremony.
Fernando Valenzuela was a game-changer for the Dodgers, baseball, and Los Angeles