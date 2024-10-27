Shohei Ohtani expected to play Game 3 of the World Series after shoulder injury scare

Shohei Ohtani, left, is led off the field after being injured in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series.

The Dodgers breathed a collective sigh of relief on Sunday.

After Shohei Ohtani left Game 2 of the World Series with a partially dislocated left shoulder, the team’s hope is that he’ll be back in the lineup for Game 3 on Monday.

Manager Dave Roberts told ESPN on Sunday afternoon that Ohtani was “in a great spot” less than 24 hours after leaving Game 2 on Saturday with a shoulder subluxation, which he suffered while trying to steal second base in the seventh inning.

Roberts confirmed to The Times that his expectation is Ohtani will play in Game 3.

Another person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly said that while a final decision on Ohtani’s availability for Monday hasn’t been made, the soon-to-be three-time MVP was doing “shockingly well” on Sunday.

