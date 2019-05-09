Dodgers third-base coach Dino Ebel brings unbridled enthusiasm

Chris Taylor saw the green light Tuesday night as he rounded third base from the lively man standing a few dozen feet down the baseline. Dino Ebel, the Dodgers’ first-year third-base coach, was frantically waving Taylor home with two outs in the first inning. By the time Taylor approached the plate, Ebel was right behind him, hovering over the action from a few feet away. He fist-pumped three times as Taylor slid headfirst to narrowly beat Dansby Swanson’s throw from shallow right field. The Dodger Stadium crowd erupted. Another notch on Ebel’s belt, another Dodgers run en route to a 9-0 win over the Atlanta Braves.