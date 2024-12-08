Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers agree to deal with former Giants outfielder Michael Conforto

Michael Conforto reacts after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins last season.
Michael Conforto reacts after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins last season.
(Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Mike DiGiovanna
By Mike DiGiovanna
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

The Dodgers have agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Michael Conforto on a one-year, $17-million contract pending a physical, according to a person familiar with the deal but not authorized to speak publicly about it.

It was unclear as baseball’s winter meetings began in Dallas on Sunday how the acquisition of the left-handed-hitting Conforto will influence the team’s continued pursuit of free agent Teoscar Hernández, who hit .272 with 33 homers and 99 RBIs for the World Series-winning Dodgers last season.

There were reports Sunday night that Juan Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765-million deal with the New York Mets. The free-agent outfielder also was being pursued by the Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

Advertisement

Conforto, 31, hit .237 with a .759 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 20 homers and 66 RBIs in 130 games for the San Francisco Giants in 2024, the final year of a two-year deal in which he made $18 million last season.

Los Angeles, California December 3, 2024-President of baseball operations for the Dodgers Andrew Friedman talks about new pitcher Blake Snell during a press conference at Dodgers Stadium Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Plaschke: Baseball fans can whine, but there’s nothing wrong with the way the Dodgers are winning

Some MLB teams and their fans are complaining the Dodgers are spending too much on star free agents, but other teams should be doing the same thing.

A career .251 hitter with an .804 OPS, 167 homers and 520 RBIs in nine seasons, seven with the New York Mets and two with the Giants, Conforto is primarily a corner outfielder who has made 133 of his 861 starts in center field.

Conforto has a career .257 average and .838 OPS against right-handed pitchers and a .232 average and .705 OPS against left-handers.

Advertisement

Plate discipline has also been a strength for Conforto, who drew 84 walks in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons for the Mets. Conforto struck out 118 times and walked 42 times in 488 plate appearances for the Giants last season.

If the Dodgers are able to re-sign Hernández, who is expected to command a deal of at least three years and $60 million, Conforto could platoon with the right-handed-hitting Andy Pages in left field and spell the switch-hitting Tommy Edman, who is a better hitter from the right side, in center field.

More to Read

Dodgers
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna has been covering Major League Baseball for the Los Angeles Times since 1995 and spent 19 years as the Angels beat writer and two seasons on the Dodgers. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for game-story writing in 2001, feature-story writing in 2017 and breaking news in 2019. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement