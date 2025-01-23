Advertisement
Dodgers

How close were the Padres to landing Roki Sasaki? Takeaways from his news conference

Japanese right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki, 23, poses as he is introduced at a news conference at Dodger Stadium Wednesday.
Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki, 23, was introduced at a news conference at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
1

The rest of the baseball world might have always thought the Dodgers were getting Roki Sasaki.

But as the team recruited the 23-year-old Japanese phenom pitcher in recent weeks, front-office officials insist they were never certain.

Not until Shohei Ohtani, the fellow Japanese star who was teammates with Sasaki in the World Baseball Classic, first broke the news to executives that Sasaki had decided to sign in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

“Shohei beat the agent to the punch,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said with a laugh. “It was just pure excitement.”

Japanese right-hander pitcher Roki Sasaki, 23, poses with Los Angeles Dodgers Pressident and CEO Stan Kasten, left, general manager Brandon Gomes, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts, right, as he is introduced by the Los Angeles Dodgers at a news conference at Dodger Stadium Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Dodgers

Plaschke: Invincible? After historic offseason, the Dodgers sure seem like it

The Dodgers have spent money like they were desperate. They have acquired stars like they were barren. Has any defending champion ever acted less like a defending champion?

That excitement ratcheted up on Wednesday, with the Dodgers officially welcoming Sasaki in a news conference at Dodger Stadium. And it will only continue to build over the next two months, as the hard-throwing right-hander prepares for a highly anticipated rookie big league season.

With Sasaki now officially a Dodger, here are five things that were learned at his introductory news conference.

2

The ‘homework assignment’

When Sasaki held his initial round of in-person meetings with teams last month, the pitcher tasked each with a “homework assignment,” as his agent Joel Wolfe of Wasserman Media Group described it.

After his velocity slightly dipped in Japan last season, Sasaki wanted club officials to identify what they believed was off in his delivery. And, more important, he wanted to know how they planned to rectify it going into 2025.

Advertisement

“I thought it was a terrific idea,” Wolfe said of the assignment, one of several ways he said his client “drove the bus” of his own free-agency process. “I thought that the teams also loved the idea, because the specifics of the homework assignment gave the teams, number one, a very clear idea of what he wanted to hear … And he was asking, ‘What can you do to help me? And what do you think has gone wrong while I was in Japan? And how would you go about working with me and developing me?’ And that was a big part of his decision-making process.”

As for what Sasaki took away from the exercise?

“Because there was going to be limited time for me to be able to understand the differences between many teams,” he said through interpreter Will Ireton, “I just felt like this homework assignment was a really good opportunity for me to be able to find out how the teams think.”

When the Dodgers learned of the assignment, Friedman said, “we felt like it was right in our wheelhouse.”

“Our ability to showcase our performance science group, our training staff, our performance staff, our pitching coaches, how connected those groups are, we felt like really highlighted a strength of ours,” Friedman said. “It was more about how things would work going forward, if he were to be a Dodger, that we spent the most time with.”

3

Cy Young expectations

As Wolfe said multiple times throughout Sasaki’s free agency, the young pitcher does not consider him a “finished product” — not after pitching less than 400 innings in his Japanese career and making the jump to the majors at such a young age.

Advertisement

“He’s not in the position that [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto was when he came over,” Wolfe said, contrasting Sasaki to his other star Japanese client on the Dodgers, who signed out of Japan last year with nearly 900 innings in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league.

Digital display of Japanese right-hander pitcher Roki Sasaki, 23, appears at Dodger Stadium before he is introduced by the Los Angeles Dodgers at a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Dodgers

Hernández: Why did Roki Sasaki sign with the Dodgers? Health not wealth drove his decision

Despite an alarming number of recent Dodgers pitcher injuries, the franchise sold Roki Sasaki on the idea they would help him minimize his injury risk.

“[Roki] has a lot of growth and learning to do,” Wolfe added.

On Wednesday, however, much more attention was on Sasaki’s tantalizing potential. Friedman called the pitcher “one of the most electrifying and promising talents in the game.” General manager Brandon Gomes drew a parallel to last year’s National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.

“I think it’s definitely Cy Young caliber,” Gomes said. “And to continue to do what he’s done in Japan, at this age, and have the ability and room to get better is really exciting and impressive.”

4

Picking a third pitch

Stan Kasten, left, Brandon Gomes, Andrew Friedman, Roki Sasaki and Dave Roberts pose during a news conference.
Dodgers President Stan Kasten, left, general manager Brandon Gomes, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, Roki Sasaki and manager Dave Roberts pose during a news conference Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

Sasaki should arrive in MLB with a top-notch fastball, especially if he can correct last year’s velocity dip (which had the pitch sitting around 96-97 mph) and consistently register triple-digit speeds.

Advertisement

He will almost certainly find success with his trademark splitter, too, a pitch he believed impressed Dodgers evaluators most about his arsenal.

But much of Sasaki’s early success could depend on the effectiveness of his third pitch, an improving slider that has taken several forms for Sasaki over the years — from a slower bender with big spin and break, to a slightly firmer version that acts more like a cutter.

Developing that pitch figures to be on the Dodgers’ main tasks with Sasaki for this upcoming spring training. And on Wednesday, Gomes began to lay out how the club will work with him to come up with a solution.

“I think he’s messing around with a few different versions, and that’s something as we get in, we want to kind of hear his thoughts and get him with our group to understand, like, ‘Hey, what is the goal here?’” Gomes said. “We have some ideas, but the most important thing is kind of hearing how he’s feeling about it and kind of where the progression has gone, and where he wants it to go … Once we get to the point where we feel confident about an adjustment that he also believes in, we feel like he’ll be able to pick it up and run with it.”

5

Roki’s runners-up

While the Dodgers were celebrating, the regret of missing out on Sasaki was still lingering in San Diego and Toronto, where the Padres and Blue Jays finished as the first runners-up.

Advertisement

Sasaki picked those teams as his other two finalists, after deliberating over his initial round of team meetings during a holiday trip back home to Japan.

“When he was in Japan, trying to make a decision of what his next steps would be, he was trying to decide what was the best way to make a good decision,” Wolfe said. “And Roki decided that the best way was to go visit fewer teams, but spend more time in those cities … [He wanted to] go spend several days in each spot and experience the city, experience the team, see what a normal work day might feel like, because he’s never been here.”

Wolfe lauded the pitches that both San Diego and Toronto delivered, calling Sasaki’s decision a “coin flip” right down to the very end.

“I had the opportunity to speak to a lot of teams, and they had a lot of appealing features,” Sasaki said. “But overall, when I looked at the general consensus, I thought that the Dodgers were at the top.”

“The Padres and Blue Jays made tremendous pitches, presentations,” Wolfe added. “They left it on the floor.”

Advertisement
6

The Dodgers’ Japanese advantage

Wednesday’s news conference opened with a statement from club President Stan Kasten, who noted that, with Ohtani, Yamamoto and Sasaki all on the horizon in recent years, the Dodgers saw “opportunities” to plant their flag as a premier destination for Japanese talent.

According to Wolfe, it might be mission accomplished.

While Wolfe, who represents numerous other Japanese stars in addition to Sasaki and Yamamoto, said Sasaki himself entered the process with an open mind about all the teams that pursued him, he also acknowledged that the Dodgers have developed a “home-field advantage in Japan” thanks to the star power of Japanese talent now on their team.

Stan Kasten, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers introduces Japanese right-hander pitcher Roki Sasaki, 23, at a news conference at Dodger Stadium Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Dodgers

Shaikin: Dodgers president Stan Kasten defends team’s spending: ‘This is really good for baseball’

No one in Dodger blue was apologizing Wednesday, when the Dodgers introduced pitcher Roki Sasaki at a news conference.

Wolfe noted how, ever since the arrival of Ohtani and Yamamoto, Dodgers games are broadcast live every morning in the country (because of the time difference), then rerun in primetime later each night. He said NPB teams have Dodgers memorabilia lining the team shops of their home stadiums. And, as a result, he believes “all the players and fans see the Dodgers every day, so it’s always in their mind, because of Ohtani and Yamamoto.”

It’s the exact type of effect the Dodgers were trying to create when they first began pursuing their trio of Japanese stars. And now, with all three on board, they are hoping it can lead to a dynasty on the field and ever-growing business and marketing opportunities off it.

“We set on a course to take advantage of whatever opportunities we could find over these next few years,” Kasten said. “Today is another important milepost on that path.”
Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement