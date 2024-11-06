Dodgers to move Mookie Betts to infield in 2025, seek pitching and outfielders this offseason

The big news from Gomes’ media session on Wednesday: Mookie Betts is likely heading back to the infield in 2025.

Betts, of course, started this season as the Dodgers’ everyday shortstop after playing the infield part time (mostly at second base) in 2023. He moved back to his traditional spot in right field after recovering from a broken hand in August, with both him and the team deciding it was what best fit their roster.

Now, however, the club’s “assumption,” as Gomes put it, is that Betts will return to the dirt next season, though exactly how that will look is not yet “set in stone.”

“I know the toll on the body is less in the infield for him,” Gomes said of Betts, a 32-year-old veteran with six career Gold Gloves in right field. “But the beauty of Mookie is [he’s] the most selfless superstar we’ve ever been around. And that permeates through the team.”

Betts’ expected move, which he and the team have discussed in recent weeks, will further emphasize one of the Dodgers’ biggest needs this winter: corner outfielders.

The easiest way to address that would be by re-signing Teoscar Hernández, who had a resurgent season with the Dodgers in 2024 and enters free agency looking for a longer-term deal than the one-year, $23.5-million contract he signed to come to Los Angeles last offseason.

The move could also make the Dodgers more of a player in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, though it’s still unclear if the club will be willing to pay the $600 million or more likely to be needed to land the 26-year-old superstar.

If Betts primarily plays second base — the team does have other shortstop options in Tommy Edman and Miguel Rojas — that could cut significantly into Gavin Lux’s role, too, after his strong finish to 2024.

Asked what this means for Lux, Gomes was coy.

“Gavin’s been a huge part of our success,” he said. “Especially in the second half getting over the ACL injury [that sidelined him for all of 2023], he was a huge part of our team. I think Mookie’s ability to play so many places is only beneficial for us.”