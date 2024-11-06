Dodgers to move Mookie Betts to infield in 2025, seek pitching and outfielders this offseason

The Dodgers’ other big need this offseason, Gomes confirmed Wednesday, is starting pitching.
And while the free-agent market is rich with veteran talent, the team is monitoring star Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, too.
A 23-year-old right-hander with a triple-digit fastball and career 2.02 ERA in his native country’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, it’s uncertain if Sasaki will be posted for MLB clubs to sign this offseason. But if he is, he will come as a bargain, since league rules for international free agents under the age of 25 would restrict him to signing only a minor league contract with a modest signing bonus (similar to when Shohei Ohtani, then also 23, signed with the Angels for $2.3 million in 2017).
Sasaki, whom Gomes declined to discuss Wednesday since he is still under club control in Japan, has been long coveted by the Dodgers and heavily scouted by their executives in recent years.
And with the Dodgers considered favorites to sign him if he does come to MLB this winter, he could represent the front office’s dream acquisition: A young, gifted, cost-controlled pitcher to bolster a starting rotation beset by injuries in recent years.
The Dodgers, of course, will have other avenues if Sasaki doesn’t become their latest Japanese acquisition.
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell would be the most obvious name for the Dodgers to pursue. Last spring, the team made a late play for the left-hander before he signed with the San Francisco Giants. And even though the soon-to-be 32-year-old is expected to fetch the kind of nine-figure contract that eluded him last offseason, his track record of durable success (he is top 15 in the majors in both ERA and starts since 2017) should make him a priority target for the Dodgers again this winter.
If not Snell, the Dodgers could pivot to other big names.
Corbin Burnes is a former Cy Young winner whom the Dodgers had trade interest in last year, though is projected to command even more money than Snell, which might price him out of the Dodgers’ plans.
Max Fried is a Harvard-Westlake product who has a career 3.25 ERA, but also battled forearm injuries the last two seasons, something the Dodgers will have to weigh given the other health-related question marks already populating their pitching staff.
The next tier of free-agent starters includes Jack Flaherty (the Dodgers’ key trade deadline acquisition this past year), Nathan Eovaldi (a veteran the Dodgers were monitoring at the trade deadline before trading for Flaherty), Yusei Kikuchi, Sean Manaea and Luis Severino.
And then there’s Walker Buehler, whom the Dodgers remain interested in re-signing even after declining to extend him a one-year, $21-million qualifying offer this week.
The Dodgers could be open to still paying Buehler something in that ballpark, depending on how the rest of his market develops. And Gomes emphasized that Buehler’s contributions in the postseason, including closing out Game 5 of the World Series on one day of rest, “does not go lost on us.”
At the same time, however, it’s possible Buehler could fetch proposals beyond what the Dodgers are willing to match, especially since he is not encumbered by the qualifying offer (which, if he had declined, would have required other teams to forfeit draft compensation to sign him).
Like most things this time of year, the Dodgers remain in wait-and-see mode for now.